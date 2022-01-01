Cardi B wins defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Cardi B won her defamation lawsuit against celebrity gossip YouTuber Tasha K on Monday.



A jury sided with the 29-year-old rapper after she sued the social media personality, real name Latasha Kebe, for conducting a "malicious campaign" against her, including a rumour that she had cheated on her husband Offset and contracted herpes.



The WAP hitmaker was awarded $1.25 million (£927,000) in damages, which could increase once proceedings start on Tuesday to decide if Kebe should be held accountable for additional punitive damages and the rapper's legal fees.



In addition to defamation, the jury also held Kebe liable for invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to Billboard.



Following the verdict, Kebe tweeted, "My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights... it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work (sic)." Cardi is yet to publicly address the verdict.



During her testimony, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, claimed that the false information Kebe spread in her gossip videos made her feel suicidal.



Kebe testified that she intentionally published lies about the rapper, but later walked back the comments when her lawyers cross-examined her. In the coming weeks, she has the opportunity to appeal the verdict, which would push the case into the federal appeals court.