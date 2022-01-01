NEWS Shania Twain: 'I love to sing-along with Harry Styles' Newsdesk Share with :





On the latest episode of Home Now Radio on Apple Music Hits, Shania Twain shares her ultimate sing-along playlist. She tells Apple Music that she’s "texting friends" with Harry Styles, says she’d love to duet with him in the future, and offers to let him borrow her signature leopard print. She also reminisces about introducing herself to Madonna, being inspired by ABBA, reveals one of her go-to karaoke songs, and more.



Shania Twain Tells Apple Music She’d Like To Duet With Harry Styles and That He’s Welcome To Borrow Her Signature Leopard Print...

I love to sing-along with Harry Styles. (Singing). That is such a cool lyric. 'I Adore You'. Harry and I are texting friends. Yes, I'm bragging. No, I'm really a big fan of Harry Styles, and he's apparently a fan of mine as well. He likes to sing 'You're Still The One', and he performs it sometimes in his show, his live show, which is really cool and a huge compliment. So, thank you Harry. You and I should definitely do a duet together. We could do a version of one of your songs. I love your music. We could do a version of one of my songs, or we could just write a song from scratch and go from there. One thing that I think is really cool that we share is we like to wear leopard print. You look good in it. Leopard print is a Shania Twain signature print, but Harry Styles can borrow it, of course, because he's so cute and talented. So yeah, you've got my permission. Go ahead. Wear it. Just don't wear it out.



Shania Twain Tells Apple Music About Introducing Herself To Madonna and "Fanning Out"…

Okay, this next song is definitely a huge sing-along song. I'm talking about the great Madonna from 1989, 'Like a Prayer.' I remember meeting Madonna. I met at the Grammy's one year. I was already seated, she was going to her seat, and I was bold and stood up and said, "Can we have a picture?" Or, I think the photographer near us suggested we have a picture together. I was fanning out. I have to admit. Yep. Okay. Love you Madonna.



Shania Twain Tells Apple Music About Being Inspired By ABBA…

The deepest, I guess, memory groove of the specific song 'Dancing Queen' is my grade seven gym school dance. I just remember in the gym, it was my first dance, and the classic scenario of being in the gym, and there were chairs lined up along the walls and everybody was really super shy. And I just remember that the girls were up dancing in a group to 'Dancing Queen', of course. The music arrangements were always, to me, very complex and challenging to get in my head as a 12-year-old. So big, big influence there from ABBA in my music career.



Shania Twain Tells Apple Music Billy Joel Is One Of Her Musical Heroes…

I met Billy Joel on the 25th anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame concert at Madison Square Garden. And he was such a lovely cheerful, chirpy, smiley man. One of my heroes, music heroes. Billy Joel and I also presented an award together at the 39th CMA Awards in 2004. Keith Urban was the big winner. So, Billy Joel and I have shared a couple of together moments, and we've shared, unbeknownst to him, many, many, many sing-along hours of me singing to his classics, and 'Piano Man' is right at the top of my list.



Shania Twain Tells Apple Music Journey’s 'Don’t Stop Believing' Is A Go To Karaoke Song and Staple Of Her Early Sets…

This is a song I used to sing in my set when I started doing rock me music as a teenager. I loved to sing Journey. Still love to sing along to Journey. You know what? 'Don't Stop Believing' is definitely a great karaoke song. This prompts me. Okay, my next karaoke, I'm going to take on this song, and this is going to bring me back to my teens when I used to do it in my shows.



Shania Twain on Olivia Newton-John…

Every song that she sings is, I don't know. Her voice just has a very sweet style and sound, and it always just makes me feel good when I hear her sing, and I'm talking about Olivia Newton John. So, I was a big fan of a Olivia when she did country music. I was a big fan of the music from the movie Xanadu, 1980. And of course, everything she did with John Travolta from the movie Grease, and I know I'm not alone there. I did meet Olivia in Las Vegas. I went to see her show and loved it and I got to meet her afterward. She sang so well live. And of course, I sang along with every song and every word.