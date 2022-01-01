Taylor Swift blasts Damon Albarn over claim she doesn't write her own songs

Taylor Swift has slammed Damon Albarn for claiming she doesn't write her own songs.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Sunday, the Blur frontman alleged the Red hitmaker doesn't write her own songs, and that there is a "big difference" between "a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes".

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Swift - who is credited as writer or co-writer on all of her songs - rejected Albarn's claim in a fiery message.

"I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs," she posted. "Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f**ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

In addition, Swift added: "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Albarn has not yet responded to the pop star.