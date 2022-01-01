Jana Kramer breaks down in tears during baptism ceremony

Jana Kramer wept during her baptism ceremony over the weekend.



The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share footage of her being baptised at the Cross Point Church in Franklin, Tennessee.



The clip shows her breaking down in tears before she's about to be immersed in the water, and in the accompanying caption, the mother-of-two two reflected on her faith and her relationship with God.



"This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is...I was never alone. He was always walking with me...I just didn't think I deserved that," the 38-year-old candidly wrote. "If I'm honest I didn't know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all. Looking up to a 'father figure' with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn't think he would stay. That he wouldn't hurt me. So I pushed God away for years.



"But last year in the brokenness and quiet moments alone, I realized I wasn't truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have...and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me."



The former One Tree Hill star got divorced from American footballer Mike Caussin, the father of her two young children, last year.



Earlier this month, she confirmed her relationship with Navy veteran, Ian Schinelli, and he supported her at the baptism on Sunday.