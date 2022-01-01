NEWS Years & Years: 'I’m going to be on tour in the UK in May' Newsdesk Share with :





Musician and actor Olly Alexander joined the Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky to talk about the new Years & Years record, and about starring in last year’s hit TV show, It’s A Sin.



On the new Years & Years record, Night Call:

Years & Years’ latest album, Night Call, dropped on Friday (21st January). Speaking about the record, which is inspired by “hook-ups” and the clubbing scene, Olly told Chris: “It’s all about connection and meeting someone, and that feeling you get when you’re with someone.”



When explaining the process of putting Night Call together, the musician told Chris: “It took me about 18 months, maybe longer, to really make the first song. And I had so many songs that I chucked away and chucked away, and then when I finally hit the groove, and I think I wrote Consequences really early on, and then from that period, it all just kept coming out, so when you get to that good spot, you just have to keep going.”



When Chris suggested that he could hear a possible George Michael influence within the album, Olly exclaimed: “I love George Michael so much. What I loved so much about George was his personality in his voice. You felt it in the vocal when you listened to the song, and I really wanted to get some of that energy in for myself.”



On Channel 4 series, It’s a Sin:

Last year, Olly played the lead character Ritchie in the award-winning Channel 4 drama, It’s a Sin. He has just been nominated for a US Critics’ Choice TV award for best actor in a limited series. Speaking about the show, its star said: “I can’t believe it came out a year ago now. It changed my life so much.”



Olly continued: “Just making the TV show was so profound, just learning and engaging with this time in history so intimately. And then once the show came out, just how much it touched people. And the conversations that I have with my friends, my family, people in the street, it’s just opened up this whole area that I think really needs to be discussed.”



On his plans for 2022:

Whilst Olly told Chris that he doesn’t have any other acting jobs lined-up at the moment, fans can catch him live in May, as he will be taking Years & Years on tour. He explained: “I’m going to be on tour in the UK in May, doing a few dates. I’m going to be in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, so please get your tickets! Come along, it’s going to be a great show.”



Years & Years’ new single, Sweet Talker, and third album Night Call is out now.



