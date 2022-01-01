Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross lead tributes to designer Thierry Mugler

Diana Ross and her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross have paid tribute to French fashion designer Thierry Mugler following his death.

The fashion icon, full name Manfred Thierry Mugler, passed away on Sunday in Paris aged 73, prompting an outpouring of grief online from the likes of Beyonce and Irina Shayk.

Diana added her tribute to Mugler on Twitter by sharing a throwback photo of them at a fashion event and writing, "I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives."

Her daughter, black-ish star Tracee, shared videos clips of her walking the runway in a Mugler presentation with her mother in 1991 and again on her own in 1992.

"I desperately wanted to be a model. But, Super Model-dom was way out of my reach until my mother got a phone call from the incredible @manfredthierrymugler. My mother agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed me to model in the show as well. My 18th birthday present: I GOT TO WALK IN THE BUTTERFLY SHOW," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

"He was a true dreamer....he designed for a future where women were in charge and on top. His clothes were sculptural, sexy and fierce. I remember him as joyous and beautiful. He loved my mother. And allowed me to take part in his incredible world. What an honor it is to have a small piece history with a true fashion icon."

Actress Diane Kruger posted throwback snaps of her modelling Mugler's clothes on the catwalk at 16 years old and called it "the experience of a lifetime".

"I remember being so star struck meeting Thierry Mugler," she added. "He was an incredible force of imagination, he dared women to wear their sexual powers like a weapon. Rest in power."

Elsewhere, Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis called Mugler a "visionary", Vanessa Hudgens declared that "no one did it like he did" and Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap of the Kardashian-Jenner family all wearing Mugler designs.

In his tribute, designer Christian Siriano acknowledged that fashion is "having a hard month" as Mugler passed away only five days after former U.S. Vogue journalist André Leon Talley.