Deborah Aday 'sad beyond words' following husband Meat Loaf's death

Deborah Aday has remembered her late husband Meat Loaf in an emotional statement.



The rocker, real name Michael Lee Aday, reportedly died at home from complications of Covid-19 last Thursday. He was 74.



Over the weekend, Deborah - his wife of 15 years - reflected on the last moments of Meat Loaf's life, which she spent by his side.



"The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching," she shared in a statement to People. "I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words. I've always called him by his given name because I didn't see him as 'Meat.' I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world.



"He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world," Deborah continued. "As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband."



Deborah also recalled loving the Bat Out of Hell hitmaker from the day they met, describing him as her "world".



"From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn't a day that went by that we didn't tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn't hug each other," she added. "Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed, and how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other."



Meat Loaf was also married to Leslie Aday from 1979 until 2001, with whom he shared two daughters.