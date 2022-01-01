Christina Aguilera has "so much respect and admiration" for Britney Spears.



In November, the Genie in a Bottle star received backlash for avoiding a question about her former pop rival, who had just been released from her 13-year-old conservatorship.



While promoting her new Spanish-language album, La Fuerza, the Dirrty hitmaker was asked whether she had spoken to her recently.



"I mean I would love to, I would always be open to that," she told radio host Enrique Santos. "It's a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I'd never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for."



The Grammy winner added that she "couldn't be happier" for the Stronger hitmaker, and that "every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit."



"Growing up in this business can be freaking crazy, so you know if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up you know it definitely would be her and I," she concluded. "I will always be here to reach out to whatever, I love to be able to connect like that with other women. It's very important now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified."



In November, Britney called Christina out on Instagram for dodging a question about the termination of her conservatorship and thanked everybody who "spoke up" and supported her.