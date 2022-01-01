Adele calls fans after postponing Las Vegas residency

Adele has called fans who were set to attend her Las Vegas residency to apologise for postponing the shows at short notice.

The 33-year-old singer shared an emotional video on Instagram last week in which she announced she had to postpone her Las Vegas residency as production delays meant the shows weren't ready. The video was shared one day before the concerts were set to kick off, leading some fans who had already travelled to Sin City to express their outrage online.

Over the weekend, the Easy On Me hitmaker surprised those fans with personal video calls in which she apologised for cancelling at the last minute. People reports that the Grammy winner also plans on gifting fans with meet and greets as well as free merchandise.

In one video posted to social media, she speaks to fans who had flown from New York to attend the opening night. She told them, "I'm really sorry for not being there."

Adele also posted a thank you to fans via Twitter, writing, "I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you."

In her original announcement video, Adele tearfully told viewers she was "so upset and really embarrassed" by the situation and apologised to fans who had travelled to attend the performances, which were initially scheduled to run from Friday until 16 April at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"I'm really, really sorry. I'm really sorry. We're on it. We're going to reschedule all of the dates. We're on it right now. And I'm going to finish my show and I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be," she insisted.