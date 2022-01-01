Paul O'Grady appeared for free on Miles Kane's album

Miles Kane has praised Paul O'Grady for appearing on his new album for free.

The 'Come Closer' hitmaker had wanted to sample a sketch from the 66-year-old presenter's former alter ego Lily Savage on his 'Change The Show' LP but after discovering it would cost a lot of money to use the clip, the 'For the Love of Dogs' star offered to re-record the dialogue for free.

Miles said: "The rights fee from the BBC would have been mental. We contacted Paul, who turned out to be a fan of mine, and he told me, 'The BBC are tight a****, I'll do it for you.'

"Paul phoned me to say the lines from the show, with his Jack Russell running down his leg."

Miles is now keen to get Paul up on stage with him.

He added to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I'd love Paul to compere my show one night - he's welcome to introduce me at any gig. He's a diamond."

Miles previously worked with Lana Del Rey on 'Loaded', a track on his 2018 album 'Coup de Grace', and the 'Video Games' hitmaker added another of their collaborations, 'Dealer', to her LP 'Blue Bannisters'.

And the 35-year-old star teased the pair have other tracks in the pipeline together, though he admitted they will need to get together in the studio to "finesse" them before they are made public.

He said: "We wrote a few tunes together.

"When Lana called to say she wanted to stick 'Dealer' on her album, I was made up as it's a dark tune that's a belter.

"More of our songs could come out but we'd probably have to get together to finish them.

"We'd need to finesse them a bit, but I'd like it to happen. Never say never."