Katy Perry 'goes through phases' of drinking and abstaining from alcohol

Katy Perry will "go through phases" of drinking and not drinking alcohol.



The singer recently launched De Soi, a line of sparkling non-alcoholic drinks, and she joked to People that she went down the non-alcoholic route because she can't take the booze as well as she used to.



"Well, I'm 37, so I definitely can't drink like I was in my 20s," she laughed. "On a weekday, having a couple (of alcoholic drinks) will take me out of the presence game for the next day or two. So I like to have a bit of self-control on the weekdays and then have dinners with friends and stuff on weekends or when I'm not working, et cetera... But really it's about balance."



The Firework hitmaker added that she will "go through phases" of drinking alcohol and not, explaining that she sometimes abstains when she wants to be focused but at other times she'll decide drinking is "not a big deal".



Perry stated that she co-created De Soi, which she explained is French for "pleasure with restraint", so people could enjoy themselves without getting out of control.



"There is a lot of pleasure, but still a lot of self-control, which is top of my list on new year's resolutions," she told the publication.



De Soi launched earlier this month with three flavours - Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams, and Purple Lune - available in ready-to-drink cans or bottles.