Nick Mason didn't know if people would be interested in 'A Saucerful of Secrets'.

The Pink Floyd drummer is part of the group with Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, long-time Floyd collaborator Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken and at their concerts they perform tracks from the start of the legendary prog rock group's career such as songs from 'A Saucerful of Secrets' and 'The Piper at the Gates of Dawn', which featured the group's late singer-and-guitarist and co-founder Syd Barrett.

But the legendary drummer doubted anyone would care to hear other musicians putting their take on the iconic band's early songs.

He said: "I would sound too depressing to say I had very low expectations, because it was not really that.

"I just wasn't sure whether it would interest people."

However, the shows have proved popular - with even former bandmates David Gilmour and Roger Waters praising their performances.

And Gary believes the secret is they have taken the pomp out of the tunes and made them more "fun" and edgy.

He told MOJO Magazine: "We took the pomposity out of the music.

"We gave it a little bit more fun, a little bit more edge, a little bit more anarchy here and there."

The 62-year-old star also addressed people turning their noses up at him stepping in the shoes of Syd - who died in 2006 from pancreatic cancer aged 60.

He said: "Listen, man, I've spent the whole of my life with people being sniffy about me. They have this impression that I just sit at home doing kind of rather thin Nile Rodgers riffs and listening to Bowie records."