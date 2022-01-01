Nile Rodgers says Johnny Marr is like 'a brother' to him.

The Chic legend, 69, and the former Smiths star, 58, have been close pals for years and the former has admitted he always feels "cool" whenever he's in the same room as the ' This Charming Man' hitmaker.

Nile gushed: "Johnny is fearless. If it sounds like a good idea? He'll try it. When we first met and we wanted to play together, we were going to play either 'South African Man' or 'Footstompin' Music'!

"I feel just as cool with Johnny if we are together in the same place at the same time.

"We don't even have to pick up instruments, we could just talk and hang out.

"But once we were in a dressing room somewhere for a half hour or so, he played my guitar and I played his guitar.

"It was so cool, man."

The pair are so close that Nile knows he can turn to his fellow musician if he ever needed help with personal matters.

The 'Le Freak' hitmaker told Uncut: "I can bring anything to him, no matter what the topic is, I don't feel that anything is taboo.

"That is when you realise that someone is like your family. He's like my brother.

"If I were having a really bad day - which I don't do, by the way - I could call up Johnny and get into it with him.

"That's nothing to do with music, it has something to do with being a human being. That's brotherhood.

"He's one of my favourite people and favourite musicians in the world."