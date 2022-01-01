Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first child

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are new parents.

The celebrity couple took to Instagram on Friday to announce the happy news.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," they wrote in a statement. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Neither Priyanka nor Nick shared any further details.

However, the pair was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

Nick's brother Joe Jonas simply posted a red heart emoji alongside the post, while Ryan Tedder added, "Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW."

Though Priyanka and Nick have kept the baby news a secret, the Quantico actress hinted expanding their family was in the cards during an interview for the February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair.

"(Children are) a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," the 39-year-old stated.

Priyanka and Nick, 29, tied the knot in December 2018.