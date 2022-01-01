NEWS 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' from Disney’s Encanto tops UK chart Newsdesk Share with :





In a chart first tonight, We Don’t Talk About Bruno, from the new hit Disney musical Encanto, soars to Number 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, becoming the first ever original Disney song to do so in the chart’s 70-year history, the Official Charts Company can confirm.



Racking up 6.3 million streams in the UK this week, We Don’t Talk About Bruno marks both Disney’s and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first ever original soundtrack song to reach Number 1 on the Official Chart.

The song features vocal performances from Rhenzy Feliz, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Diane Guerrero, and Carolina Gaitan.



Stephanie Beatriz who voices Encanto character Mirabel Madrigal, pictured in London today with her Official Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company for We Don’t Talk About Bruno.



Celebrating the news, Lee Jury, Senior Vice President, Studios Marketing, Music Group & Stage Shows EMEA at Disney said:



“We’re delighted to have our first original Disney Number 1 single of all time with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Encanto. It’s another captivating, infectious track written by Lin Manuel Miranda and we’re so proud of the success of the movie and soundtrack. Not forgetting ‘Surface Pressure’, another hit from the soundtrack which is in at Number 5 also. Having two tracks in the Top 5 is more than we ever could have expected.. may the success continue!”



Encanto’s soundtrack also secures two more places in the Top 20 this week, with Surface Pressure by Jessica Darrow at a new peak of Number 5, and The Family Madrigal by Stephanie Beatriz & Olga Merediz up 14 spots to Number 15.



Last week’s Number 1, Gayle’s abcdefu, falls to Number 2, but remains the most downloaded single of the week in the UK. Rising two spots to Number 4, Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s Peru achieves a new peak.



Meanwhile, Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies and singer Calum Scott continue their upward trajectory on the chart with Where Are You Now. The dance track vaults up six spots to a new peak of Number 11.



This week’s highest climber is courtesy of Belters Only - a Dublin-based collective of DJs headed by Bissett - whose track Make Me Feel Good featuring Jazzy flies 18 places to a new peak of Number 17, while Adele’s Oh My God bounces six to Number 18 with Oh My God, following the release of the track’s new music video. It previously peaked at Number 2.



Also rising this week, Australian dance artist Luude’s Down Under ft. Colin Hay - a reworking of Men At Work’s 1981 song of the same name - reaches a new peak at Number 19.



Further down, UK rapper Hazey earns his first ever UK Top 40 entry with viral hit Packs and Potions debuting at Number 26, while Eazy, the new track from The Game & Kanye West - enters at Number 32. It’s The Game’s seventh Top 40 hit and Kanye’s 48th.



Entering the Top 40 after weeks on the fringes, Tiesto and Ava Max’s frantic dance banger The Motto jumps up to Number 35, becoming Tiesto’s 15th Top 40 single and Ava’s sixth. And finally, Gunna and Future rise three places to Number 37 with Pushin P ft. Young Thug.