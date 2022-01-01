Luke Combs to be a first-time father

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child.



The country singer announced they were due to welcome a baby boy in the spring in an Instagram post on Thursday.



"Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride," the 31-year-old wrote beside a carousel of snaps.



The photo series shows Luke standing behind Nicole as she cradles her baby bump and they both hold a photo of the scan. Other snaps show a close-up of the sonogram and the couple posing on a bench.



Sharing the same photos on her account, Nicole wrote, "This may be the best year yet... baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful."



They received congratulatory messages from fellow country music stars including Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, and Lindsay Ell.



Luke and Nicole began dating in 2016 and got married in Florida in August 2020.