Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Doja Cat to perform at 2022 BRIT Awards

Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Doja Cat are among the performers at this year's BRIT Awards.



The trio will take to the stage at London's O2 Arena on 8 February to perform during the awards show, as well as rappers Dave and Little Simz, and BRITs Rising Star winner Holly Humberstone.



The former Oasis frontman revealed on Twitter that he will be performing his new track Everything's Electric during the ceremony.



"Im gonna be preforming my new single Everything's Electric at the Brit awards this year and I'd appreciate it if you stopped what you were doing and tuned in cheers (sic)," he tweeted on Friday.



In a statement about her performance, Little Simz said, "Thank you Brits. It's an honour to be nominated for four Brit Awards and I can't wait to be performing on the night too. I'm so happy and grateful the music has connected and resonated. Congratulations to everyone nominated."



Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz are all going into the ceremony with four nominations, including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year. Doja Cat has two nominations - International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for Kiss Me More - and the BRITs will mark her first U.K. awards show performance.



The 2022 BRIT Awards will be hosted by Mo Gilligan, with red carpet reporting from Clara Amfo and Maya Jama.