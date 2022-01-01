Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Singer and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.The Grammy Award winner, born Marvin Lee Aday, passed away on Thursday night with his wife Deborah by his side, his agent Michael Greene told Deadline on behalf of the family."We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," Meat Loaf's family said in a statement. "From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"The agent added that the rocker's daughters Pearl and Amanda and his close friends were able to spend time with him and say their goodbyes before he passed. A cause of death is not being released.Meat Loaf is best known for his 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell, which is still one of the best-selling albums in U.S. history, with more than 14 million units sold. Written and produced by late composer Jim Steinman, the album featured the singles Bat Out of Hell, You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, and Two Out of Three Ain't Bad.Meat Loaf made two sequels albums - 1993's Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell and 2006's Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster is Loose - and the trilogy inspired the stage show Bat Out of Hell: The Musical.The second album featured I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), which became his biggest hit and won him the Grammy for Best Rock Performance.Outside of music, Meat Loaf is also well known for his portrayal of Eddie in 1975's cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a role he also performed on stage.His other screen credits include David Fincher's Fight Club, opposite Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, Spice World, Wayne's World, Leap of Faith and the TV show Ghost Wars.He married Deborah in 2007.Theatre News chatted to Meat Loaf in 2016 just prior to the Bat Out Of Hell Musical:Music News spoke to the singer in 2016 at the Q Awards where Meat Loaf was honoured in 2016 with the Hero Award: