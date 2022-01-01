Adele postpones Las Vegas residency

Adele has postponed her upcoming residency in Las Vegas.



On Thursday, a day before the string of shows was set to kick-off, the 33-year-old singer posted an emotional video on Instagram explaining why the show is being pushed back "indefinitely".



"Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid," the Easy On Me hitmaker admitted.



Calling the situation "impossible", the Grammy winner tearfully explained that she and her team had been up for "30 hours" to try to figure something out, but a large part of her team had contracted the virus.



"Half my crew, half my team, are down with Covid, they still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show, and I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted... I'm sorry it's so last minute," she continued.



The singer said she was "so upset and really embarrassed" by the situation and apologised to fans who had travelled to attend the performance, which was initially scheduled to run until 16 April at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.



"I'm really, really sorry. I'm really sorry. We're on it. We're going to reschedule all of the dates. We're on it right now. And I'm going to finish my show and I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be," she concluded, adding in the caption that "more info" would be coming soon.