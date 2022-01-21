The Sherlocks were worried new album would be 'shambles'

The Sherlocks frontman Kiaran Crook was worried their new album would be a "shambles".



The 'Sorry' band's new LP 'World I Understand' - which drops on Friday (21.01.22) - is their first since brothers Josh and Andy Davidson quit at the beginning of lockdown, and the singer admitted he was nervous about the transition bringing Alex Proctor, Trent Jackson and Manic Street Preachers producer Dave Eringa into the fold, with the latter only available at a fortnight's notice.



He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I'd started teaching Trent and Alex our old songs before we'd even thought about the new album. When I heard Dave was available so soon, I thought, 'Oh, hell!'



"We hammered it, with Alex and Trent sending me WhatsApp videos every day playing the new songs. Going into the studio on the first day, I thought, 'This could be a shambles'.



"I wasn't confident, as COVID meant we'd only had two band practices together, but they coped incredible well."



While Trent changed roles after working as part of the band's live crew, Alex was previously in a Sex Pistols tribute band.



Kiaran - who admitted he understands Josh and Andy's decision to leave - hinted the band could pay tribute to new member Alex's past.



He joked: "Alex still plays Sex Pistols songs during band practice. We might do a Pistols cover ourselves in honour of his past one day."



Meanwhile, last year the group played at some of the UK's beloved grassroots venues which have been hit hard financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kiaran previously warned that without these spaces "the next generation of bands can't survive".



He said: "A huge part of this industry relies on live gigs, and it's not just the bands who are suffering as a result! It's the venues, the staff, the guitar/drum techs, the sound engineers, the roadies.... the whole package! We hope this tour can help support these grassroot spaces which in turn helps those connected and gives upcoming bands the platform to grow.



"The message is simple. Without these venues, the next generation of bands can't survive. Let's take this tour to send a thank you to all the amazing places that have helped build some of the world's most successful and inspiring bands!"