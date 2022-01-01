Lil Nas X, Halsey and Demi Lovato among GLAAD Media Award nominees

Lil Nas X, Halsey and Demi Lovato will compete for the Outstanding Music Artist prize at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.



RuPaul's Drag Race finalist, Gottmik, announced the nominations via the organisation's TikTok account on Wednesday.



Lil Nas X was nominated for Outstanding Music Artist for his album Montero, competing against nine other artists, including Lovato for Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, Halsey for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, and Elton John for his album The Lockdown Sessions.



Three of the year's biggest films - Eternals, West Side Story, and Tick, Tick...Boom! - were nominated for Outstanding Film, Wide Release. Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls and Hacks were both tapped for Outstanding New TV Series.



The ceremony is designed to "recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives."



The show will be held on 2 April at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. A second ceremony will be held on 6 May at the Midtown Hilton in New York City.







The main list of nominees is as follows:







Outstanding Film - Wide Release



Eternals



Everybody's Talking About Jamie



The Mitchells vs. the Machines



tick, tick... BOOM!



West Side Story







Outstanding Film - Limited Release



Breaking Fast



Gossamer Folds



The Obituary of Tunde Johnson



Parallel Mothers



Plan B



Port Authority



Shiva Baby



Swan Song



Tu Me Manques



Twilight's Kiss







Outstanding Documentary



Changing the Game



"Cured" Independent Lens



Flee



The Lady and The Dale



The Legend of the Underground



No Ordinary Man



Nuclear Family



"Pier Kids" POV



Pray Away



Pride







Outstanding Comedy Series



Dickinson



Gentefied



Love, Victor



The Other Two



Saved by the Bell



Sex Education



Shrill



Special



Twenties



Work in Progress







Outstanding Drama Series



9-1-1: Lone Star



Batwoman



The Chi



Doom Patrol



Good Trouble



Grey's Anatomy



The L Word: Generation Q



Pose



Star Trek: Discovery



Supergirl







Outstanding New TV Series



4400



Chucky



Hacks



Harlem



The Long Call



The Sex Lives of College Girls



Sort Of



With Love



Y: The Last Man



Yellowjackets







Outstanding TV Movie



The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls



The Fear Street Trilogy



Nash Bridges



Single All the Way



Under the Christmas Tree







Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



Dopesick



Halston



It's a Sin



Little Birds



Love Life



Master of None Presents: Moments in Love



Rurangi



Station Eleven



Vigil



The White Lotus







Outstanding Reality Program



12 Dates of Christmas



Dancing with the Stars



Family Karma



I Am Jazz



Legendary



MTV's Following: Bretman Rock



Queer Eye



RuPaul's Drag Race



The Voice



We're Here







Outstanding Music Artist



Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days



Brockhampton, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine



Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over



Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions



Halsey, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power



Kaytranada, Intimidated



Lil Nas X, MONTERO



Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out



Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep



St. Vincent, Daddy's Home.