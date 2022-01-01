NEWS

Lil Nas X, Halsey and Demi Lovato among GLAAD Media Award nominees

Lil Nas X, Halsey and Demi Lovato will compete for the Outstanding Music Artist prize at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

RuPaul's Drag Race finalist, Gottmik, announced the nominations via the organisation's TikTok account on Wednesday.

Lil Nas X was nominated for Outstanding Music Artist for his album Montero, competing against nine other artists, including Lovato for Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, Halsey for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, and Elton John for his album The Lockdown Sessions.

Three of the year's biggest films - Eternals, West Side Story, and Tick, Tick...Boom! - were nominated for Outstanding Film, Wide Release. Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls and Hacks were both tapped for Outstanding New TV Series.

The ceremony is designed to "recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives."

The show will be held on 2 April at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. A second ceremony will be held on 6 May at the Midtown Hilton in New York City.



The main list of nominees is as follows:



Outstanding Film - Wide Release

Eternals

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

tick, tick... BOOM!

West Side Story



Outstanding Film - Limited Release

Breaking Fast

Gossamer Folds

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

Parallel Mothers

Plan B

Port Authority

Shiva Baby

Swan Song

Tu Me Manques

Twilight's Kiss



Outstanding Documentary

Changing the Game

"Cured" Independent Lens

Flee

The Lady and The Dale

The Legend of the Underground

No Ordinary Man

Nuclear Family

"Pier Kids" POV

Pray Away

Pride



Outstanding Comedy Series

Dickinson

Gentefied

Love, Victor

The Other Two

Saved by the Bell

Sex Education

Shrill

Special

Twenties

Work in Progress



Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star

Batwoman

The Chi

Doom Patrol

Good Trouble

Grey's Anatomy

The L Word: Generation Q

Pose

Star Trek: Discovery

Supergirl



Outstanding New TV Series

4400

Chucky

Hacks

Harlem

The Long Call

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Sort Of

With Love

Y: The Last Man

Yellowjackets



Outstanding TV Movie

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

The Fear Street Trilogy

Nash Bridges

Single All the Way

Under the Christmas Tree



Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

Halston

It's a Sin

Little Birds

Love Life

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love

Rurangi

Station Eleven

Vigil

The White Lotus



Outstanding Reality Program

12 Dates of Christmas

Dancing with the Stars

Family Karma

I Am Jazz

Legendary

MTV's Following: Bretman Rock

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

We're Here



Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Brockhampton, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine

Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over

Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions

Halsey, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Kaytranada, Intimidated

Lil Nas X, MONTERO

Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out

Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep

St. Vincent, Daddy's Home.

