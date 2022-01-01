Lil Nas X, Halsey and Demi Lovato among GLAAD Media Award nominees

- ARTISTS
Lil Nas X, Halsey and Demi Lovato will compete for the Outstanding Music Artist prize at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.
RuPaul's Drag Race finalist, Gottmik, announced the nominations via the organisation's TikTok account on Wednesday.
Lil Nas X was nominated for Outstanding Music Artist for his album Montero, competing against nine other artists, including Lovato for Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, Halsey for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, and Elton John for his album The Lockdown Sessions.
Three of the year's biggest films - Eternals, West Side Story, and Tick, Tick...Boom! - were nominated for Outstanding Film, Wide Release. Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls and Hacks were both tapped for Outstanding New TV Series.
The ceremony is designed to "recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives."
The show will be held on 2 April at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. A second ceremony will be held on 6 May at the Midtown Hilton in New York City.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Outstanding Film - Wide Release
Eternals
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
tick, tick... BOOM!
West Side Story
Outstanding Film - Limited Release
Breaking Fast
Gossamer Folds
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson
Parallel Mothers
Plan B
Port Authority
Shiva Baby
Swan Song
Tu Me Manques
Twilight's Kiss
Outstanding Documentary
Changing the Game
"Cured" Independent Lens
Flee
The Lady and The Dale
The Legend of the Underground
No Ordinary Man
Nuclear Family
"Pier Kids" POV
Pray Away
Pride
Outstanding Comedy Series
Dickinson
Gentefied
Love, Victor
The Other Two
Saved by the Bell
Sex Education
Shrill
Special
Twenties
Work in Progress
Outstanding Drama Series
9-1-1: Lone Star
Batwoman
The Chi
Doom Patrol
Good Trouble
Grey's Anatomy
The L Word: Generation Q
Pose
Star Trek: Discovery
Supergirl
Outstanding New TV Series
4400
Chucky
Hacks
Harlem
The Long Call
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Sort Of
With Love
Y: The Last Man
Yellowjackets
Outstanding TV Movie
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
The Fear Street Trilogy
Nash Bridges
Single All the Way
Under the Christmas Tree
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
Halston
It's a Sin
Little Birds
Love Life
Master of None Presents: Moments in Love
Rurangi
Station Eleven
Vigil
The White Lotus
Outstanding Reality Program
12 Dates of Christmas
Dancing with the Stars
Family Karma
I Am Jazz
Legendary
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
We're Here
Outstanding Music Artist
Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days
Brockhampton, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine
Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over
Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions
Halsey, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Kaytranada, Intimidated
Lil Nas X, MONTERO
Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out
Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep
St. Vincent, Daddy's Home.