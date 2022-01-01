Silk Sonic announce Las Vegas residency

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic has announced its first Las Vegas residency.



On Wednesday, the group announced that the show, An Evening With Silk Sonic, will begin at Dolby Live inside the Park MGM hotel on 25 February and run through to 2 April.



"Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!" Mars shared on Twitter, while .Paak wrote, "THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU'RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!"



The residency concludes the night before the Grammy Awards, which are being held at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena on 3 April. The duo is nominated in four categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for their single Leave the Door Open.



Tickets for the Vegas residency begin on Friday. Variety reports that the shows are subject to the venue's Covid-19 protocols, which mandates "masks and may require proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative Covid test or a rapid on-site test."



The residency, which will mark their first set of live performances together, shares the same name as their debut album.