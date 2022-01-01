NEWS The Weeknd breaks Billboard record Newsdesk Share with :





The Weeknd’s album, Dawn FM, continues it’s global domination by setting a new record on the Billboard Global 200 chart - charting 24 songs, the most ever by a solo male artist. The compilation The Highlights also occupies the Billboard Top 10 at #6, alongside Dawn FM, earning The Weeknd a rare two albums in the top 10.



Dawn FM continues to top charts worldwide despite no physical product being available. The album debuted #1 Apple Music US and in 125 countries as well as #1 Spotify US & Globally. Its cumulative streams have surpassed over 500 million to date. Adding to the laurels, the single “Sacrifice” debuted at #1 on Spotify US & global and is charting in over 130 countries on Apple Music.



Eschewing a traditional setup, the Academy Award-nominated multi-platinum generational superstar dropped Dawn FM as a surprise, opting to yet again give the fans new music during the peak of a global pandemic. Now, it stands out as his second global #1 album in these unprecedented times, a moment bookended by the history-making After Hours released in March 2020 which featured the #1 All Time Hot 100 smash “Blinding Lights”.

