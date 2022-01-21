Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an album's worth of tunes

Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have "so many songs" they could make an album.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker and The Last Shadow Puppets star - who is set to release his new solo album 'Change The Show' on Friday (21.01.22) - recorded a bunch of tunes in 2018 during the sessions for his LP 'Coup de Grace', and they also ended up forming a supergroup with Loren Humphrey, Tyler Parkford and Zach Dawes.

In the end, Lana took the demo for 'Dealer', which features Miles' vocals, and included it on her most recent LP, 'Blue Banisters'.

He said: “We did so many songs.

“I think I was sort of flirting about putting it on an album, then she was, and then I got a call a few months back where she said she wanted to stick [‘Dealer’] out.

“That was the one song from the demos we did that had something really special, and it’s so real. The way she comes in and soars on her vocal is something that I think nobody has ever heard before. I like that she’s just kept it as the original demo we did when we wrote it.”

Miles, 35, says there is plenty of material left over that could be turned into a record.

He added to Far Out magazine: “There’s quite a lot, y’know.

“Probably enough for an album, we’d still need to finish some bits off, but there’s definitely some completed tunes.”

Lana, 36, previously revealed she and Miles had formed a band together, but they later axed the supergroup.

She said: "I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

"This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles' solo stuff.

"Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that."