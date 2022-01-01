Sia went to rehab following backlash to controversial film Music

Sia has revealed she was suicidal and went to rehab following the release of her divisive film Music last year.



The singer-songwriter made her directorial debut with the 2021 musical drama, which told the story of Zu (Kate Hudson), a newly sober drug dealer who becomes the sole guardian of Music (Maddie Ziegler), an autistic teen.



The film received negative reviews from critics and backlash for its depiction of autism, as well as criticism over the casting of neurotypical Ziegler.



In a profile of Kathy Griffin published in The New York Times on Wednesday, the Chandelier hitmaker credited the comedy star with helping her to overcome the difficult time.



"I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab," said Sia, before recalling how Kathy offered to take her on a dinner date in Los Angeles last year in order to generate some positive buzz around her.



"She saved my life," the 46-year-old added.



Sia didn't share any further details.



Back in February 2021, the star acknowledged criticism of the film from members of the autistic community and issued an apology via Twitter.