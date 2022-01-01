Britney Spears' lawyer accuses her father of paying himself $6 million during conservatorship

Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart has accused her father Jamie Spears of paying himself at least $6 million (£4.4 million) from her estate while he was her conservator.



Jamie was suspended from the legal arrangement in September, two months before it was terminated altogether. However, in December, Jamie filed documents asking for his daughter to continue paying his legal team as they wrap up matters relating to the conservatorship.



In paperwork filed ahead of a hearing on Wednesday, the attorney claimed that Jamie and his lawyers earned a total of $36 million (£26 million) from the singer's estate while he was her conservator.



According to Variety, Britney's legal team states that Jamie paid himself "at least $6 million" from his daughter's estate and "petitioned for fees to be paid to dozens of different law firms" for "more than $30 million".



"Mr. Spears, an ignominiously-suspended conservator - of a conservatorship that has been terminated - now seeks to siphon even more money from his daughter," the court documents read. "Mr. Spears should be required to pay his legal fees... if he has already dissipated those funds, he should consider hiring other, less expensive counsel whom he can afford."



Jamie's lawyers previously argued that the salary he received for his role as conservator - a role he held between 2008 and September last year - was always approved by the court.



In the new documents, Britney's legal team also claimed Jamie "exploited his role" by allegedly asking his daughter's tour staff to help him turn his catering business into a cooking show.



The 40-year-old pop star has been in the headlines over the past week due to an ongoing public back-and-forth with her sister Jamie Lynn over claims made in her memoir Things I Should Have Said. Rosengart recently sent the actress a cease and desist letter asking her to stop talking about the Toxic hitmaker "derogatorily" on her press tour.



Britney continued her war of words with her sister on Tuesday night when she wrote a long Instagram post in which she recalled coming home after splitting up with Justin Timberlake and seeing Jamie Lynn watching TV and being "served by Mamma", something she allegedly never got to experience.



She sensationally concluded the post by writing, "I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f**king faces !!!!!"