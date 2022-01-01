Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox shared engagement news to 'control the narrative'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox decided to share their engagement news on social media to "control the narrative".



The 31-year-old rocker popped the question last week, a year and a half after the two met on the set of the thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.



In a new interview with Vogue, the Beyond the Lights star said the couple "released it to control the narrative" instead of allowing "someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, 'whoa!'"



"But yeah, I didn't expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone," he recalled. "And it wasn't like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."



The rocker also shared more details about Fox's custom emerald and diamond engagement ring, which he created with British jewellery designer Stephen Webster to mirror their "twin flame" energy.



"It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet," he revealed. "And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts."