Javier Bardem recalls delaying Prince concert by an hour

Javier Bardem has admitted that he once caused a Prince concert to be delayed by an hour.



Speaking about the experience on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Being with the Ricardos star cautioned fans of the late musician that he was "sorry" for the story in advance.



The 52-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife, Penelope Cruz, were once personally invited to a concert by the Purple Rain hitmaker.



"Penelope knew him very well," he told the comedian, adding that the pair were invited to have dinner backstage before the concert began. Bardem remembered the meal running longer than anticipated and being confused as to why no one came to get them.



"We were having a few drinks and we were like, 'Nobody's coming to pick us up," the actor continued. "So I step out of the room and say 'Hey, we are here!'"



The concert began right after the couple was brought to their seats, which made him realise that concertgoers had been delayed by the meal.



"The people waited for an hour! (And) I'm so sorry," he said as he clutched his hands above his head.



Prince passed away in 2016.