Every Time I Die split after disagreement with frontman

Every Time I Die have announced their split.

This week, the US metalcore group's band members Jordan Buckley, Andy Williams, Stephen Micciche and Clayton 'Goose' Holyoak issued a statement confirming the end of the 'Wanderlust' rockers after their lawyer served legal papers to frontman Keith Buckley, who they claim has not communicated with them regarding "something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one."

The social media statement read: "Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreement upon legal statement that outlines the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.

“There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by himself.

“Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any chances. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer."

Thanking their fans for their support and cherished memories over the past two decades, they concluded: “Lastly, we wouldn’t be where we are today without every single person that’s backed the band in any and all ways. While we’re extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you will all be cherished."

Keith took to his Instagram page to share the letter he received from New York's Savur Law in December 2021 and highlighted the fact he was given seven days to reply.

The notice asked that the 42-year-old vocalist "immediately cease and desist all usage of the Band name, logo, or other intellectual property until there is a formal signed separation agreement between the parties."

The demise of the band comes days after they cancelled their tour, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keith is still due to embark on his 'An Evening With…' tour of the UK and Ireland, which kicks off in London on February 7.

Since forming in 1998, Every Time I Die have released nine studio albums.

Their final record was October 2021's 'Radical'.