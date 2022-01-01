Cardi B considering getting face tattoo of son's name

Cardi B is considering getting a tattoo of her son's name on her face.



The 29-year-old rapper and her husband, Offset, welcomed their son in September and they are yet to reveal his name publicly.



On Sunday, the I Like It rapper took to Twitter to reveal a unique way she is considering sharing his name with the world: a face tattoo.



"Random but ....I'm 1% close too (sic) tatting my sons (sic) name on my face....I really really wanna do it!" Cardi tweeted.



The rapper shared in a follow-up tweet that she is considering getting the ink on her jawline. The idea is similar to the tattoo that her husband got in honour of their three-year-old daughter, Kulture, in 2018.



The move would add to the WAP rapper's array of tattoos, including a butterfly design on the back of her neck and a large floral peacock piece that extends from the top of her back to the middle of her thigh. A couple of her tattoos were designed to cover up her ex-boyfriends' names.



"I have like three different men tatted on me, you know what I'm saying? They gotta go!" she previously joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.