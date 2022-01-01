Mandy Moore confirms new music is 'coming very soon'

Mandy Moore has revealed she's got new music "coming very soon".

The 37-year-old star released her sixth album 'Silver Landings' - her first in 11 years - in 2020, and she is now working on new material.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: "Nearly 2 years ago, my first record in 11 years came into the world.

“We were 4 days away from leaving for my first tour since 2007 when the pandemic shut the world down.

"It was hard to sort through the myriad of emotions of what it took to make that music: the disappointment and sorrow of unfulfilled dreams…. all while we were collectively grappling with and grieving the tragedy unfolding around the globe.

"So I turned back to music because that was the only catharsis I could find while stuck at home.”

She described the record as "the mark of the ultimate chapter surrounding impending parenthood", and confirmed her future plans.

She continued: "Anyway…. all of this to tell you that there is new music coming very soon… and a tour!

"And I’m staying present and open to this experience revealing itself exactly how it’s supposed to.

"**** PS: your comments, love and encouragement are so appreciated. Year already made. Thanks, friends!! Hope to see you on the road soon!! Xoxoxo. (sic)"

The 'This Is Us' actress previously admitted while she loves acting, music lets her be her true self.

She explained: "You know what? I feel so lucky. I have this other side of my job that literally is the best job I've ever had. I'm so creatively fulfilled. I love the people I work with. I love the material I get to work with.

"It's like I'm able to really pour so much of myself into that, but music is a whole other being. It is truly me. I'm not hiding behind a character or someone else's words."