'It would be really fun to do': Kelly Clarkson considers re-recording her early hits

Kelly Clarkson is contemplating re-recording her early hits because she prefers how her voice sounds now.

The 'Breakway' hitmaker - who shot to fame after she won the first season of 'American Idol' in 2002 - has said it would be "really fun" to follow in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who is currently re-recording her early albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue.

Scooter's Ithaca Holdings then sold the catalogue to Shamrock Holdings, without offering the 32-year-old Grammy-winner the chance to buy her masters.

The 39-year-old singer has no reason to re-record her hits, other than she feels she has a "different voice" compared to when she was a teenager, and she'd love to hear how the songs would turn out.

Kelly is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I would. It’s because I feel my voice is stronger than it was when I was 19.

“I feel like my range is bigger and it is a different voice.

“It would be interesting to record the songs that I love and even some of the hits that I actually can’t listen to because sometimes the producer keeps you there for so long because they want it exact.

“At this stage of my life it would be really fun to do.”

After Taylor released the re-recorded version of her acclaimed 2012 album 'Red' last year, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker admitted it wouldn't have been possible if her Swifties hadn't "emboldened" her to "reclaim" her art.

She wrote on social media at the time: “Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me.

“Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now. (sic)"