Sara Evans' estranged husband arrested for allegedly attempting to hit her with his car

Sara Evans' estranged husband, Jay Barker, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to drive into the car the singer was travelling in.

The 49-year-old former NFL player was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to People, and was released on a $10,000 (£7,300) bond on Saturday after reportedly being placed on a 12-hour domestic violence hold in Nashville.

At the time of the alleged incident, the 50-year-old country singer was being driven home by a friend following a party at a neighbour's house and noticed Barker parked in her driveway as she passed by. According to local news outlet WIAT, Evans then saw Barker "backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed."

Barker fled the scene after the Born to Fly singer called the police, but returned to speak to them later and was subsequently arrested.

The Country Music Association Award winner married Barker in 2008, but they are currently separated, CBS News reports.

The singer was previously married to Craig Shelske, with whom she shares three children - Avery Jack, 22, Olivia Margaret, 18, and Audrey Elizabeth, 17. She and Barker do not have any children.

Barker, who is now a radio host, is due to appear in court over the matter on 22 March.