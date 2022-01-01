Britney Spears swears she looks '22 again' after luxury facial

Britney Spears is adamant she looks "22 again" after testing out a celebrity-approved facial.

The popstar took to Instagram on Saturday to post a striking image of a model with crystal-covered lips.

In the accompanying caption, Britney shared that she had just had an appointment with skincare expert Iván Pol following an introduction by Paris Hilton, and was thrilled with the result of her "Beauty Sandwich" treatment.

"Thanks to the creator of @thebeautysandwich facial, Ivan!!!!! You're a genius ... wow is all I can say!!!! You made me feel stunning without even lifting a finger or putting on a lick of makeup !!!!" she wrote. "Thank you @ParisHilton for introducing me to him!!!! I've done needles and Botox and have had some really bad experiences ... but this was with no needles and it's like a miracle because I look as though I'm 22 in 2022 lol !!!!"

Britney went on to note that her fiancé Sam Asghari was wowed by her appearance following the facial too.

"It actually is pretty impressive even my fiancé was like, 'Wait let me see you again baby you look beautiful!!!' Anyways .... thank you Ivan for making me feel so pretty !!! Psss we both had on green emerald jewels on ... I think that's a sign!!!!" the 40-year-old continued.

In response to Britney's post, Paris exclaimed that she was "so happy" the Stronger singer enjoyed the treatment.

"Love you sis. So happy you loved the facial! Ivan @thebeautysandwich is so amazing!" she gushed.