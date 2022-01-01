Celine Dion cancels tour dates over 'persistent' health issue

Celine Dion has cancelled her remaining Courage World Tour shows across North America due to an ongoing health issue.

On Saturday, the superstar announced that she has been forced to pull out of upcoming concerts in the U.S. and Canada that were previously rescheduled between 9 March and 22 April as a result of suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms".

"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There's a lot of organising and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road," the 53-year-old said in a statement. "I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."

Celine went on to note that her medical team is continuing to evaluate and treat the condition. The My Heart Will Go On star had completed the first 52 shows on the trek before the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe in March 2020.

Ticket holders will receive an email notification with more information shortly.

The Europe leg of Celine Dion's Courage World Tour is still scheduled to begin on 25 May in Birmingham, England.