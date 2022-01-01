NEWS Encanto cast heading for Number 1 with 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' Newsdesk Share with :





The cast of Disney’s latest hit Encanto are heading for Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart this week. We Don’t Talk About Bruno has become the breakout song of the film’s soundtrack, and is set to jump two spots to Number 1.



It would be the first-ever UK Number 1 for each of the cast members credited on the track; Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Stephanie Beatriz and Mauro Castillo. In the context of the film, the song sees main character Mirabel hear the story of her missing Uncle Bruno…who her magical family do not talk about.



Two more songs from Encanto could be present in the Top 20 this Friday; eldest sister anthem Surface Pressure by Jessica Darrow might also rise to a new peak of Number 6 while the introductory The Family Madrigal is currently expected to enter the Top 20 at Number 19.



Meanwhile, Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran could rise to a new peak inside the Top 10, their collaboration Peru is currently tracking to jump to Number 4, which would be Fireboy DML's highest-ever UK chart placing.



Outside the Top 10, Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott continue to climb the Official Singles Chart, their dance track Where Are You Now? Is currently tracking to rise once more to a new peak of Number 15.