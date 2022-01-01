NEWS Wet Leg: ‘Too Late Now’ has this theme of disenchantment with the world around us Newsdesk Share with :





Elton John is joined by Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers this Saturday on Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1. The duo discuss their new single 'Too Late Now' and Elton declares them "the best thing to come out of the Isle of Wight for a long, long time."



I've watched you live. I've seen various performances of you playing live. You're really, really good. And it's exciting. I love exciting bands… And it's so nice, at my age, to be able to see people who've got energy and want to say something and are having fun. And you seem to be having so much fun… Well, you're the best thing to come out of the Isle of Wight for a long, long time.



Rhian Teesdale: ‘Too Late Now’, it's kind of got this theme of disenchantment with the world around us, I suppose.

Elton John: Yeah. That's what you should be writing about because we live in such a horrible world, at the moment, and I'm such a terrible lyric writer; I can't write lyrics. But when you and Yard Act and Idols and Sam Fender are writing songs that should be written about right now, it's great. And then, I commend you for that. And I commend you for just being yourselves and having fun. And that's exactly why I fell in love with you.



Elton John: The story of you coming together, you were sitting in a ferris wheel, right? Watching Idles at a festival?



Rhian Teesdale: Yeah. Pretty much, yeah. We just finished watching Idles play a really energetic set. Tried to persuade them to come on the ferris wheel with us. And then, we just had to go it alone. They declined.