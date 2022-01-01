Sinead O'Connor admitted to hospital days after son's death

Sinead O'Connor has been admitted to hospital after posting concerning tweets following the death of her son.



The Nothing Compares 2 U singer recently confirmed the death of her 17-year-old son Shane, whose body was found on 7 January, a day after he went missing while he was on suicide watch at an Irish hospital.



On Thursday, the Irish singer worried her Twitter followers by announcing that she had "decided to follow my son" as there "is no point living without him".



The 55-year-old followed up her distressing thread an hour later by reassuring her fans that she was on her way to a hospital.



"I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I'm sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while," she tweeted.



However, she concluded her post with the message, "But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay."



In the comments, a user revealed he had called police officers to do a welfare check on O'Connor after reading her tweets, in which she blamed herself for Shane's death and said she didn't "deserve to live".



Announcing her son's death over the weekend, O'Connor tweeted, "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."