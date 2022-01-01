NEWS The Weeknd lands third UK Number 1 album with 'Dawn FM' Newsdesk Share with :





The Weeknd scores his third UK Number 1 album with Dawn FM.



The first album released in 2022 to top the Official Albums Chart and with no physical version of the album yet available, 94% of Dawn FM’s total is powered by streams.



Dawn FM joins previous chart toppers Beauty Behind The Madness (2015) and After Hours (2020). The Weeknd’s 2021 hits collection, The Highlights also holds steady in the Top 10 this week at Number 9. See The Weeknd’s chart history in full here.



US rapper Gunna’s third album DS4ever debuts at Number 4, his highest-ever Official Albums Chart peak, and fourth Top 40 collection in the UK.



The late, great David Bowie enters at Number 5 with Toy (Toy:Box) a stand-alone physical release of Bowie's scrapped 2000 album of the same name, including previously unseen photographs and new mixes. It marks Bowie’s 35th UK Top 10 album, and is this week’s biggest-seller on physical formats.



Last weekend marked what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday, and as such he has two more albums in the wider Top 40. At Number 19 is his greatest hits collection Legacy, while iconic album Hunky Dory re-enters at Number 31, following its 50th anniversary picture disc release.



Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic gain their fifth UK Top 40 record with Transparency, debuting at Number 27. Twin Atlantic were guests on this week’s edition of The Record Club with Bowers & Wilkins, where they discussed the making of the album and answered fan questions.

Finally, Indie rock band Spector return with Now Or Whenever at Number 40, their third Top 40 album and first studio release in six and a half years.