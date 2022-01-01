NEWS Gayle scores breakthrough UK Number 1 single with 'abcdefu' Newsdesk Share with :





GAYLE has secured her first Official UK Number 1 single with punchy breakout track abcdefu.



With 4.7 million streams plus the biggest digital download of the week, Gayle knocks Adele’s Easy On Me down to Number 2; Easy On Me spent eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

At 17 years and six months old, Dallas rising star Gayle is one of the youngest acts to score a UK Number 1 single, and the third under-18 chart topper in less than two years, following Jawsh 685 and Olivia Rodrigo.



Celebrating the news, GAYLE tells OfficialCharts.com:



“The thought of my song being Number 1 in the UK is so hard to comprehend, but I’m just so excited and grateful. Thank you for being angry with me and hopefully we can feel all the emotions with each other again ❤.”



Meanwhile, the cast of Disney’s Encanto climb one to a new peak at Number 3 with We Don’t Talk About Bruno, while viral sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith rockets 86 places to Number 4 with Fingers Crossed. Jessica Darrow’s Surface Pressure, also from Encanto, jumps six places to Number 8.



Following the release of his new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd earns three singles in this week’s Top 40: Sacrifice, this week’s highest new entry, lands at Number 10, Take My Breath rebounds 43 places to Number 14 and How Do I Make You Love Me? debuts at Number 22.



Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott ascends six places to Number 17, both acts’ second Top 20 hit. Lost Frequencies previously earned a Number 1 single with 2015’s Are You With Me, while Calum is well-known for his 2016 cover of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own which peaked at Number 2.



West London rapper Central Cee earns his eighth Top 40 hit with Retail Therapy, which debuts at Number 21, while Australian producer Luude jumps seven to Number 25 with Down Under ft. Colin Hay.



Further down, Dublin-based dance collective Belters Only enter the UK Top 40 for the first time with slow-burning track Make Me Feel Good ft. Jazzy, up 31 places to Number 35.



Finally, two more brand new entries round off the Top 40 this week. Viral US singer-songwriter David Kushner debuts at Number 39 with Miserable Man, his first ever UK chart hit, and Pushin P by Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug lands straight in at Number 40 following the release of Gunna’s latest album DS4Ever.