FKA Twigs plans to call Dua Lipa to arrange to finish their duet

FKA twigs says she needs to give Dua Lipa a call to organise finishing off their duet.

The 'Tears In The Club' star - who has just dropped her collaborative mixtape,' CAPRISONGS' - and the 'Levitating' hitmaker teased fans by performing a tiny snippet of the track during the latter's 'Studio 2054' live-streamed concert in 2020.

And the 33-year-old star says there is "no explanation" as to why they've not got around to completing it and putting it out in the world.

On how the collaboration came about, twigs - whose real name is Tahliah Barnett - told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "A friend of a friend sent me a voice note of somebody that I've never even met, like basically hassling me for that Dua Lipa bump.

"I was like, that's just like the cherry on top. I'll just put that on. Why isn't it on the internet? Honestly, there's literally no reason. I think there's actually no reason why we haven't finished it.

"I don't even have a reason.

"I've been busy doing the mixtape, but maybe I'll give Dua a little call. Maybe it's something that we need to - Yeah, we'll do it.

Yeah, we will. We will do it. We'll do it. We'll do it. We'll do it. Yeah. There's no reason. I have no explanation.

"I feel like I'm in school, you know when your teacher tells you off and you just have no reason for why you didn't do your homework?"

Before the show-stopping performance - which saw twigs pole dance - Dua, 26, teased: “[Twigs is] working on some new stuff and she hit me up and was like, ’Do you wanna get in the studio? Should we do something together?’.

“We made a song that we both really love. Then I asked her whether she wanted to be in the live-stream, and maybe we could tease a little bit of the song. So that’s what we’re gonna do, which I’m really, really, really excited about.”