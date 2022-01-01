Zendaya pays tribute to late singer Ronnie Spector

Zendaya has paid tribute to the late singer Ronnie Spector.



The Ronettes singer died earlier this week at age 78 following a battle with cancer. The Euphoria star, who is set to play Spector in an upcoming biopic, remembered her as being "so incredibly full of life" in an Instagram post on Thursday.



"This news just breaks my heart," the 25-year-old actress wrote beneath a photo of the singer posing on a director's chair. "To speak about her as if she's not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There's not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through."



The Dune star wrote that "being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life" and thanked her for her "unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace."



According to Deadline, the singer picked Zendaya herself for the biopic after the rights to her memoir Be My Baby sold to production company A24 in 2020. The Malcolm & Marie actress wrote that she admired Spector "so much" and is "so grateful for the bond we share".



"You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud," the actress concluded.