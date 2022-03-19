'I'm gonna get real fit too': Katy Perry jokingly 'trash talks' Adele and Ed Sheeran

Katy Perry has joked that she's going to get "real fit" like her chart rivals Adele and Ed Sheeran.

The 37-year-old pop megastar has just returned with her new dance single with Alesso, 'When I'm Gone', and Katy made the quip about the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker and the 'Bad Habits' star's transformations when asked to "trash talk" her competitors.

Adopting a British accent, the 'Roar' hitmaker - who welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiance Orlando Bloom into the world in August 2020 - told 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp': "Ed got real fit, Adele got real fit, I'm gonna get real fit, we are all going to be so fit."

Before she added: "I love them. There's room for us all."

Adele, 33, wowed fans with her impressive weight loss, while the 30-year-old flame-haired singer has also slimmed down and had laser eye surgery.

Meanwhile, the 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker has just begun her Las Vegas residency.

'Katy Perry:PLAY' kicked off at the Resorts World Theatre in Sin City at the end of December, and runs through until March 19, 2022.

The 'Wide Awake' singer recently admitted she loves how her new show allows her to be “artistic” and also get to be there for her 16-month-old daughter.

She said: “I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance - to have a child and take her to preschool - but also be artistic and play with that energy.”

The ‘Smile’ singer shared how having sweet “moments” as a family are “so important” to her.

Katy - who is performing all of her hits, including 'I Kissed A Girl', 'Dark Horse', 'California Gurls' and 'Firework' - added: “Orlando and I just did a hike with our daughter. We went to look at some ducks and turtles because it’s so important for me to have those moments every single day, especially when I’m working from 2pm to 9pm.”

'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp' airs weekdays between 6am and 10am on Capital FM.