Britney Spears hits back at Jamie Lynn Spears' TV interview comments

Britney Spears has responded to the comments her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' made about their relationship during a TV interview earlier this week.

During an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her upcoming memoir on Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress claimed she tried to help Britney end her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. She also made claims about the singer's "out of control" behaviour when she was a teenager.

The Stronger hitmaker addressed the remarks on Twitter on Thursday as she wrote a lengthy post about having a fever.

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time," the pop star wrote. "So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???"

During the interview, Jamie Lynn said she was confused by Britney slamming her for performing one of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards as it was part of a tribute in her honour.

"I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby," the singer wrote in response. "She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!! If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!! 13 years later they assign me as the MOTHER OF ALL ... heart of gold ... Britney sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted.

"I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were 'Well, it wasn't my idea'... Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!"

The 40-year-old claimed her family "ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one" and she was disgusted with them as they love "to pull me down and hurt me always".

She also declared she was taking a break from Instagram, where she usually interacts with fans.