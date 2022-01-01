Cardi B claims she felt 'extremely suicidal' over YouTuber's allegations during libel trial

Cardi B confessed that a YouTuber's claims against her made her feel "extremely suicidal" as she testified in her libel trial on Thursday.



Taking to the witness stand in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, the Bodak Yellow rapper told her legal team how the rumours spread by YouTuber Latasha Kebe, known as Tasha K, impacted her mental health.



"I felt extremely suicidal," the 29-year-old hitmaker said, reports Billboard. The Grammy winner added that she felt "helpless" against the claims, as Kebe had nearly one million subscribers to her celebrity news-focused channel.



The WAP rapper insisted that she had never experienced suicide ideation before, citing her previous experiences with poverty, homelessness, and physical abuse. She alleged the rumours caused her to experience fatigue, weight loss, and migraines.



"I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband (Offset)," she said in court, according to TMZ, adding that she felt like "I didn't deserve my kid."



When her lawyer asked what she thought about the blogger after seeing the rumours, she said, "I felt like only a demon could do that s**t," before apologising for her language.



The rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, filed her lawsuit against Kebe in 2019, claiming she defamed her in dozens of videos. The YouTuber alleged Cardi had been a prostitute and had a sexually transmitted disease, among other allegations.



Kebe testified earlier in the week, per Law360, and told the court that she broadcast lies about the Up hitmaker to make money for her business.



The trial began on Monday and is expected to continue into next week.