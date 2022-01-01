Heidi Klum releases debut single with Snoop Dogg

Heidi Klum has collaborated with Snoop Dogg on her first-ever single.

The 48-year-old model told NME that she contacted the rapper about the idea, noting that one of her bucket list dreams was to get into music.

"I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home," the America's Got Talent judge said. "I contacted him about the idea and, to my surprise and delight, he invited me to come to his studio. I love a song that makes people want to dance and have fun... and Snoop helped deliver just that."

The track, titled Chai Tea with Heidi, features Snoop's rap in the verses and the model singing the chorus, which is taken from Rod Stewart's 1983 single Baby Jane. It will also be used as the title music for her competition reality series, Germany's Next Top Model.

"When we were discussing the title song for the upcoming season of Germany's Next Top Model, it was suggested perhaps I should record my own song this year," she explained, adding that she loves "stepping out of my comfort zone and challenging myself".

The Project Runway judge gushed that the whole project was a "dream come true" and she often needs to pinch herself to make sure she's "not dreaming".