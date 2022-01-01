Kanye West under investigation for allegedly punching fan

Kanye West is under investigation after allegedly punching a fan outside of a private members club in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to editors at TMZ, the Stronger rapper has been named as the suspect in an alleged misdemeanour battery case that took place near the Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles around 3am.

It was reported that West, who now goes by the name Ye, pushed and then punched a man, and that the incident is now being investigated by officers at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Representatives for West have not yet commented on the allegations.

Earlier in the evening, the star was spotted partying at Delilah in West Hollywood with new girlfriend Julia Fox.