Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West set to headline Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West have been officially named the headliners of Coachella 2022.

Organisers released the official line-up on social media on Wednesday night, revealing that the three will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California in April, the first time the event has been held since 2019. Eilish and West had recently been rumoured, but Styles' involvement had not been reported.

Styles will take to the main stage on the Friday, Eilish will headline on the Saturday and West - billed as his new name Ye - will close the festival on the Sunday.

Supporting acts include Swedish House Mafia, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Stromae, Brockhampton, Doja Cat, Joji, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, and Ari Lennox.

The festival, organised by Goldenvoice, has changed its line-up several times. The acts that were due to headline the cancelled 2020 edition — Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine — are no longer involved.

Rage Against the Machine recently dropped out, Ocean moved his appearance to 2023 and Scott was removed as a headliner following the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November. Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd surge as he performed at his festival.

Coachella, a two-weekend festival, is scheduled to take place from 15-17 April and 22-24 April.