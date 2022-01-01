Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.

The couple announced the news by sharing a video of the proposal, which took place on Tuesday, on the 35-year-old actress' Instagram page on Wednesday night.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," the Transformers star wrote. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes...and then we drank each other's blood."

The 31-year-old musician followed up the announcement with a close-up video of the custom diamond and emerald engagement ring he created with British jewellery designer Stephen Webster.

"Yes, in this life and every life," the rocker captioned the video. "Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me."

Kelly acknowledged that the "tradition is one ring" but he collaborated with Webster to create the dual design. He added that "the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Celebs flooded the comments to congratulate the pair, with Kim Kardashian writing, "So Happy for you guys!!!!" and Travis Barker commenting, "F**K YESSSS." Avril Lavigne also sent her best wishes, joking that the two are a "perfect 'pear,'" in reference to the pear-cut diamonds.

Fox and Kelly began dating shortly after meeting on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020.

The Jennifer's Body star was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, the father of her three sons, between 2010 and 2020.