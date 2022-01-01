Adele reflects on 'nostalgic' experience making Oh My God video

Adele had a "nostalgic" experience making the Oh My God video with director Sam Brown.

The British singer-songwriter released the music video for her new song on Wednesday, with the black-and-white clip showing her belting out the tune while posing in a variety of chic outfits.

Alongside a snippet of the video shared via Instagram, Adele explained that she enjoyed reuniting with Brown on the project, having previously worked with him on the video for her 2010 hit Rolling in the Deep.

"I got to work with Sam Brown again for Oh My God who directed the Rolling In The Deep video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least. We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once," she wrote. "But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun."

Elsewhere in the caption, Adele thanked the designers who provided her with the glamorous looks for the shoot.

"Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my a**e straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my 'I'm a hot mess' song in (sic)!" the Hello hitmaker added.